WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Premium Outlets will provide special hours for last minute shopping and holiday deals!

The Ultimate Holiday Outlet Sale will offer special discounts now through December 24.

Curated gift guides will be provided for inspiration in even the most challenging gift giving scenario with brands including: adidas, kate spade new york, and vineyard vines.

With extra savings on top of enormous everyday savings of up to 65 percent off, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets are offering these exclusive deals in hopes of putting shoppers in the holiday spirit.

Below is a list of holiday hours:

Monday, December 17 – Friday, December 21: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 22: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 23: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 25 (Christmas): Closed

Wednesday, December 26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Guests can also join the digital VIP Shopper Club at this link for free to receive instant digital access to additional exclusive online offers. Gift guides will be available in a print version distributed at the center or a digital version is available at their website.

For more information about Williamsburg Premium Outlets visit this link.