Williamsburg-James City Co. Public Schools to use banked time for days missed due to snow

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will use part of the division’s banked time to make up for days missed during the recent winter storm.

Banked time is instructional time that is built into the school calendar that exceeds the required 990 instructional hour minimum.

If inclement weather or other circumstances require an additional school closure throughout the year, a combination of banked time and makeup days may be used to recoup lost instructional time.

Due to Hurricanes Florence and Michael this fall, the 2018-2019 school calendar has already been adjusted twice.

School officials are reminding parents and students that December 19 is now a full day of school to make up for time lost during Hurricane Florence. Students will also attend school on January 24, 2019 as a makeup day for Hurricane Michael.

January 24 will be an early release day for all students.

