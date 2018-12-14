Suspects zip-tie Virginia Beach Sprint employees before robbing store at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police say three men robbed a Sprint store at gunpoint on Thanksgiving Day, and they need your help finding them.

On November 23, the three suspects entered the store at 2704 North Mall Drive. They pulled out handguns and ordered the two employees into the back office, where they forced them to open the safe.

Police say the suspects then zip-tied the employees and left them on the floor.

The suspects stole more than $44,000 worth of Apple products before fleeing on foot behind the business. Authorities believe they left the area in an unknown vehicle.

Virginia Beach Police say the culprits appear to be the same suspects from an armed robbery in Norfolk.

Anyone who has information about this robbery or can identify the suspects is asked to contact Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.