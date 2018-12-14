‘Skins shuffle QB position again, try to snap skid Sunday – LIVE on News 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a while since a quarterback carousel appeared at Redskins Park. However, the ride is running furiously as the 2018 regular season winds down.

Sunday at Jacksonville, QB Josh Johnson will make his first NFL start since 2011. In doing so, he’ll become the fourth different Redskins quarterback to start a game since November 18th – a 28 day span. Johnson takes over for Mark Sanchez (benched), who took over for Colt McCoy (fractured right fibula), who took over for Alex Smith (fractured right tibia, fibula).

From 2015 to 2017, a span of 49 games and 840 days, Kirk Cousins was the lone Redskins quarterback to start a game.

“I think the element he brings, a little bit, knowing the system,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of his reasoning behind naming Johnson the team’s starter. “He came in here and he was playing a pickup basketball game and came in here and is playing in the National Football League on a Sunday. My hat’s off to him for picking it up. Fortunately, he’s been around me for a while and can handle the terminology and did a pretty good job moving around.”

In his first game action since 2013, Johnson entered Washington’s game vs. the New York Giants last Sunday in the second half and completed 11-of-16 pass attempts for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.