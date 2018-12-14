Seven more counties now provided with temporary jobs for Hurricane Florence recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. — There are seven additional counties now eligible to participate in the temporary employment program that puts North Carolina residents to work on recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Florence

N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland announced the decision to expand the temporary employment program list on Friday.

To date, 51 counties have been declared eligible for the program. An $18.5 million Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor to help the state with Hurricane Florence response in late September. According to officials, the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions requested the grant.

The latest counties declared eligible for this type of assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are: Alamance, Guilford, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Rowan and Tyrrell.

Counties that were announced before Friday’s addition included Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Carteret, Chatham, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Dare, Davidson, Duplin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union, Wayne, Wilson and Yancey.

“Hurricane Florence caused damage in many different parts of North Carolina, from the mountains to the coast, and it’s important that we continue to help those communities hire workers to clean up, rebuild and assist their neighbors,” Secretary Copeland said.

Eligible county residents are employed in jobs that involve cleanup and recovery from the storm’s devastation or humanitarian assistance to residents of the affected areas through the federal grant. Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Dislocated Worker Grants fund temporary jobs in response to unexpected events that cause significant job losses.

For up to 12 months, government agencies and nonprofits can employ participants in this program. Worksites typically must be on either public property or land owned by not-for-profit agencies.

Workers may be eligible for jobs under the grant if they have been temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the hurricane, or if they meet certain other criteria.

To apply for the Hurricane Florence temporary employment program, residents should visit their local NCWorks Career Center, which can be found by visiting this link.