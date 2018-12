NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) — Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown was evacuated on Friday morning, six years after one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

The school also dismissed for the day, according to police.

The Newtown Action Alliance and police reported an unspecified threat.

Police said the threat was made around 9 a.m. It was found to not be credible. Still, they dismissed the school to err on the side of caution.