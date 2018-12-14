Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Health Department announced Friday that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

Health officials say the raccoon was killed by a family dog in the Tide Mill area of the city on December 11. The raccoon was taken to the State Laboratory in Richmond for testing, where it was found to be positive for rabies.

Environmental Health Manager Gary Hagy is urging all citizens to make sure that their pets are up-to-date on their rabies shots. He also advises residents to not feed wild animals or leave food outside.

All contact with wild or stray animals should be avoided. If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, you should immediately wash the wound thoroughly and contact your physician or the Health Department for further advice.

Anyone who sees a sickly animal, particularly a raccoon, should call Hampton City Animal Control at (757) 727-6111 and advise officials of a location so they can pick up the animal.

Call the Health Department at (757) 727-2570 for further information.

