Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon found in a Norfolk neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, the Norfolk Department of Public Health announced Friday.

The raccoon was collected along the 6200 block of Taylor Drive in the Maple Hall/Hollywood Homes neighborhood on December 12. After it was euthanized, it was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. Results came back positive for rabies on Friday.

Health officials say there were no known human exposures. The dog that may have come into contact with the raccoon was vaccinated against rabies.

If you have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, you are asked to contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

Officials say that all animal bites and scratches should be reported to local health departments in the event of any exposure.

“Rabies is a deadly virus and area residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their vaccinations,” said Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager, Sr.

Incidents that occur in the City of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.

Health officials say the following precautions should be taken to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

For more information, contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public of Health at (757) 683-2712.

