Norfolk Botanical Garden of Lights drive thru begins December 16

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) invites you to enjoy this year’s Dominion Energy Garden of Lights, sponsored by Dominion Energy.

Kicking off on Sunday, December 16, this holiday drive-thru runs through Monday, December 31, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

From the warmth of your vehicle, drive through more than a million bulbs displayed throughout the Garden.

The Dominion Energy Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden has been named one of the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the Country by USAToday 10Best contest.

This unique experience has become a tradition for more than two decades with a holiday lights garden setting like no other in Coastal Virginia.

Don’t miss the TREEmendous Dancing Trees as they dance to your favorite holiday music. For an all new experience, guests can enjoy their favorite traditional lighted displays strategically placed throughout the Garden.

Look for animated color-changing arches, moving laser lights, more than 100 wrapped trees, and a mega 50-foot tall tree that you can drive through! To save energy, nearly all of the holiday displays are made up of LED lights.

Tickets are available each night at the holiday ticket hut. Unless there is a major storm or blizzard, this event will take place rain, snow or shine. Tickets are $25 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $30 Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Pricing information is available online for limousines, buses and multi-passenger vehicles. Special holiday treats are available for purchase by Marigold & Honey.

Visit the Garden’s website for nightly discounts, pricing, and more information at this link.