NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters in Newport News responded to a house fire in the 1st block of Magruder Road Thursday.

According to department officials, the fire was around 11 p.m. and firefighters arrived four minutes after the call for the fire came in. Officials added that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The house has been condemned because of fire and smoke damage. Two residents have also been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.