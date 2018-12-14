Man exposes himself to woman in Chesapeake business

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are looking for a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on December 11, police responded to a business in the 1100 block of Military Highway for a report of a man who exposed himself to a female customer. The man left the store on foot and was gone when officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man who is between 40-45 years old, is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was last wearing a black ball cap, a black and grey sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

