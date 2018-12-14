Local Music Spotlight with Ron Fetner on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ron Fetner's songs combine southern roots, soulful songwriting with contemporary folk storytelling. He joins us to share some holiday music. Learm more at www.ronfetner.com.
