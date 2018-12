Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va - Fun with gingerbread decorating with the pastry chef from Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay.

You can see an amazing gingerbread village by visiting the Westminster-Canterbury campus at 3100 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach 9 to 5 daily through Christmas.

The Westminster-Canterbury

3100 Shore Drive

(757) 496-1106

www.wcbay.com/