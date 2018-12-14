× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A warmer but soggy weekend

*** Flood Watch for most of Eastern VA and NE NC from Friday at 6 PM to Saturday at 6 PM.

*** Flash Flood Watch for Dare County from Friday at 4 PM to Saturday at 5 PM.

A warmer but soggy weekend… Highs will warm to near 60 today, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with rain moving in later this afternoon. Rain will spread in from SW to NE between 5 PM and 8 PM. We will see widespread rain tonight with periods of heavy downpours and possible storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in NC.

Clouds and rain will remain for Saturday with on and off showers through the day. Rain could be heavy at times with a stay thunderstorm possible. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Highs will drop into the mid 50s on Sunday, closer to normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds Sunday with scattered showers lingering. We will see 1” to 3” of rainfall from this system so localized flooding is possible.

Clouds will clear out on Monday and colder air will return. Highs will drop into the low to mid 50s on Monday. Expect sunshine with highs in the 40s through midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers (50%). Highs near 60. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 14th

1958 Winter Storm: 5.8″ snow – Richmond, 8.0″ snow Salisbury

