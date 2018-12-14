× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain at times this weekend

*** Flood Watch for most of Eastern VA and NE NC until 6 PM Saturday.

*** Flash Flood Watch for Dare County until 5 PM Saturday.

Rain chances will increase this evening and could become heavy at times as an area of low pressure moves toward the area. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in NC. Heavy rain likely overnight with fairly steady temperatures in the 50s. Areas of fog possible. Even milder Saturday with highs in the low 60s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Rain could be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder possible. We will switch over to more scattered showers in the afternoon, rather than widespread. Scattered showers into the day Sunday. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the low 50s.

We will see 1” to 3” of rainfall from this system so localized flooding is possible.

Clouds will clear out on Monday and colder air will return. Highs will drop into the low to mid 50s on Monday. Expect sunshine with highs in the 40s through midweek.

Meteorologist April Loveland

