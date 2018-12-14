DISCONTINUED, Sunday 12/16 at 9:30pm on WGNT 27

30-MINUTE SPECIAL

AN HOMAGE TO NOSTALGIA – Take a look inside the world’s most famous – and sometimes infamous – discontinued foods, toys, customs and businesses. Set in a mystical warehouse, YouTube star and self-proclaimed “black nerd” Andre Meadows takes viewers down memory lane recounting the rise and fall of these fallen pop culture titans, with the help of surprise special guests, “insider” experts and a bevy of hilarious comics. “Discontinued” is created and directed by Brian Volker-Weiss alongside executive producers Henry and Cisco Henson. Original airdate 12/16/2018.