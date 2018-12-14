DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, Monday 12/17 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Wet Hot American Bummer” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME — When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.” Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter (#404). Original airdate 11/12/2018.