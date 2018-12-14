× Chesapeake moms take action against gun violence, remember victims of Sandy Hook massacre

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, moms in Chesapeake are taking action.

The Chesapeake chapter of Moms Demand Action spent today writing letters to their elected officials in preparation for Lobby Day in February.

The groups said “we will be getting together to remember the 26 children and educators at Sandy Hook and honor all victims and survivors of gun violence through action.”

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a movement of people who want public safety measures “that can protect people from gun violence.”

It was on December 14th, 2012, when 26 people including 20 children were shot and killed inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Friday’s meeting is held at the Chesapeake Library.