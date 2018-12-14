Caller impersonates Franklin Police in new scheme, department says

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department is warning the public of the latest phone scheme.

Police say they have been made aware of several incidents of a caller falsely identifying himself as one of the department’s officers. They say the caller has “spoofed” his caller ID to make it seem as if his calls are coming from police headquarters.

The caller will also leave a cell phone number at which he may be contacted.

After an investigation, FPD is working in conjunction with the Virginia Fusion Center to find out the caller’s true identity.

If you receive a phone call or message from anyone saying they are a member of the department and you have reason to question its authenticity, you may contact Franklin Police’s non-emergency number at (757) 562-8575 to see if the call is valid or not.

