Air squadrons of the carrier strike group USS Harry S. Truman returned home

“We’re just anxious for him to be back,” said Nikki Ordway, who spoke with News 3 while waiting to see her husband, Brian Kesselring, Commander of VFA-81. They are ready to have him home,” she added in reference to her kids.

On deployment, the nine aircraft squadrons supported maritime security operations while operating in international waters across the globe. But for many, including Kesselring, the mission now is to enjoy family and being home for the holidays.