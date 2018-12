Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Metastatic melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer and is associated with low survival rates. The U.S. FDA has approved BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600E or BRAFV600K mutation, as detected by an FDA-approved test.

