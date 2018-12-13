Virginia State Police reveal patriotic names for newest K9 puppies

RICHMOND, Va. – Liberty and justice for all!

Virginia State Police introduced the newest VSP K9s Thursday, fittingly named “Liberty” and “Justice.” The puppies are seen posing with Colonel Settle.

In mid-November, the department invited the public to send in their favorite names. State police received more than 3,300 suggestions for name pairings for the 11-week-old bloodhound puppies, who are siblings. There were nearly 1,500 votes on the final poll.

“Thanks to you all, our K9 Unit can stop referring to this pair as ‘Girl Puppy’ and ‘Boy Puppy,” VSP joked on Facebook.

As part of its effort to expand its digital footprint, the department launched a new official Instagram account with the puppies’ name reveal as its first post.

Liberty and Justice will start school in March.