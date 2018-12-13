Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office chaplain volunteers hand out cookies, socks to inmates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Inmates are feeling the holiday spirit thanks to the kindness of a group of local chaplains.

Chaplain volunteers with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office handed out more than 7,000 cookies to 1,400 inmates at the Virginia Beach Jail Thursday. The cookies were baked by the Lutheran Women of Tidewater.

Each inmate also received a pair of socks from the Salvation Army along with stamped holiday cards from the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry.

#ChristmasCookies delivery at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. Thank you to our chaplain volunteers, the Lutheran Women of Tidewater, the @SalvationArmyUS and @GoodNewsJail for donating cookies, socks, stamped holiday cards and their time for the 1,400 inmates here. pic.twitter.com/x5HREAj3Ar — VB Sheriff's Office (@VBSO) December 13, 2018

“Being incarcerated is always difficult, especially during the holidays, and we so appreciate our community and chaplain volunteers for taking the time to share the holiday spirit with our inmates,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.