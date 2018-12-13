× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and 60s on the way

*** Flash Flood Watch for Dare County from Friday at 4 PM to Saturday at 5 PM.

Warming up and tracking rain… Expect a big warm up for the end of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 50s on Thursday, near normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds again today and rain chances will remain low. Highs will climb to near 60 on Friday but with more clouds and rain building in.

We are tracking our next rain chance for Friday and this weekend as an area of low pressure moves from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic. Clouds will build in Friday morning and rain will build in Friday afternoon. Clouds will remain for Saturday with scattered showers through the day. Rain could be heavy at times with a stay thunderstorm possible. Highs will reach the low 60s on Saturday, about 10 degrees above normal.

As the area of low pressure moves off of the coast on Sunday, clouds and scattered showers will remain. Highs will drop into the mid 50s on Sunday. We will see 2” to 3” of rainfall from this system so localized flooding is possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Rain (70%). Highs near 60. Winds: E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 13th

1989 Winter Storm: 5.0″ snow Salisbury, 2.5″ Richmond

2010 Minor snowfall 1-2 inches south central VA

