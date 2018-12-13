Shaking up your recipes by cooking with bourbon on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From the pages of Coastal Virginia Magazine comes some ideas for spicing up a meal with a beverage built right in.  Check out the recipes for Bourbon Butter-Basted Cornish Hens, Bourbon Creamed Corn Casserole and Bourbon Whipped Sweet Potatoes at CoastalVirginiaMag.com.