Red Kettle donations down $65,000 in Hampton Roads – your help is needed

NORFOLK, Va. – The Salvation Army needs your help!

Red Kettles will be around town right up until Christmas day, but The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command said they are already concerned with the decrease in donations so far this season.

With less than two weeks until the end of Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve, the Hampton Roads Area Command is $65,000 down in donations compared to this time last year.

At this rate Salvation Army officials said they estimate a $90,000 deficit, which will have an impact on year-round programming.

“The Salvation Army’s programming shines most during the holiday season, but we are a 365 days a year, 24 hours a day organization. The funds raised at the Red Kettles during the Christmas season go on to support this non-stop programming at our emergency men’s shelter, our transitional housing community for women and single mothers, our food pantry that’s open 5 days a week, our rental and utility bill assistance programs, our Adult Rehabilitation Center and much more,” said The Salvation Army’s Hampton Roads Area Commander, Major James Allison.

If you would like to help, The Salvation Army is looking for additional volunteer bell ringers. Bell ringing shifts are available six days a week, not including Sundays, through December 24.

Volunteer bell ringers allow The Salvation Army to place kettles at as many locations as possible during this crucial time of year. 100% of funds raised at the Red Kettles remain in the city in which they were raised.

If you are interested in volunteering click here or call 757-543-8100. To donate click here.