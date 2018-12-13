Police presence to be increased at Virginia Beach high school Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The presence of the Virginia Beach Police Department will be increased at Ford E. Kellam High School after social media exchanges were investigated by authorities.

The news of the increased police presence and social media exchanges came from Daniel Smith, Ford E. Kellam’s school principal, via his personal Twitter account.

“VBPD worked throughout the night investigating social media exchanges and found no evidence of substantiated threats against our school. As such, we are still on our normal operating schedule but will have an increased police presence at school today,” said Kellam in his full Twitter statement.

This is a developing story and more details will be added when they are released.

