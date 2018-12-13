Multiple bomb threats made to businesses and government buildings around Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are responding to multiple reported bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

Here is a list of threats received as of 2:45 p.m.:

Norfolk

Keim Center, 2121 Colonial Avenue

Chrysler Museum, 245 W. Olney Road

World Trade Center, 1010 W. Main Street

SL Nusbaum Realty, 440 Monticello Avenue

Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Drive

2000 block of Kenlake Place

Shepherds Way, 805 Park Avenue

Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters

Virginia Beach

Hebrew Academy

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Company, Lynnhaven Parkway

Hilton Oceanfront, Atlantic Avenue

Newport News

City Hall

Interstate Warehouse, Hardwood Drive

Advantage Auto, Jefferson Avenue

City Center, Towne Center Drive

Portsmouth

2500 block Detroit Street at AD Stowe Incorporated

Chesapeake

Multiple locations

York County

2400 Fort Eustis Boulevard

Poquoson

City Hall – 500 City Hall Avenue

830 Poquoson Avenue

All of the threats were made via email, police said.

Norfolk Police and Fire Rescue have responded to the following locations:

Keim Center, 2121 Colonial Ave – 1:35 p.m.

World Trade Center, 101 W. Main St – 1:43 p.m.

SL Nusbaum, 440 Monticello – 1:51 p.m.

Chrysler Museum, 245 W. Only Rd – 2:18 p.m.

Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Dr – 2:36 p.m.

2000 block of Kenlake Pl (home-based business) 2:33 p.m.

Shephards Way, 805 Park Av – 2:49 p.m.

Norfolk Police said each location received the same email, which prompted the businesses to alert authorities.

A source provided News 3 with the text from the email:

Hello. My mercenary carried an explosive device (tronitrotoluene) into the building where your company is conducted. It was constructed under my direction. It has small dimensions and it is covered up very well, it is not able to destroy the structure of the building, but you will get many victims in case of its explosion. My man keeps the building under the control. If any unusual behavior, panic or emergency is noticed he will blow up the device. I want to suggest you a transaction. You pay me $20’000 in BTC and the device will not detonate, but do not try to fool me -I ensure you that I will withdraw my man only after 3 confirmations in blockchain network. It is my Bitcoin address : 1DRXeydtqfjAmvfrLY7XiCo2A1vCq32z3a You must solve problems with the payment by the end of the workday, if you are late with the money explosive will detonate. Nothing personal, if I do not see the bitcoin and an explosive device detonates, other commercial enterprises will pay me a lot more, because it isnt a one-time action. I will not enter this email account. I monitor my Bitcoin wallet every 25 min and if I see the bitcoins I will give the command to my recruited person to get away. If an explosion occurred and the authorities read this letter! We are not terrorists and do not take any responsibility for explosions in other places.

So far, no threat has been found at any of the locations in Norfolk.

In a statement, CHKD confirmed that the threat to the hospital was not credible:

Earlier this afternoon, CHKD was one of dozens of businesses and organizations across the county that received a bomb threat via email. We reported the threat to EVMS Campus Police and the Norfolk Fire Marshall’s office, who informed us that the threat we received was part of a large, nationwide email extortion campaign. There is no credible threat to CHKD.

The York County Sheriff’s Office also said that the three threats they’ve received have been cleared:

NEW INFO: The bomb threats have been received via email. It appears our area is just one of many receiving these threats from across the country. The 3 received by the YCSO have been cleared. #YCSONews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 13, 2018

The FBI issued the following statement regarding the issue:

We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, including in Hampton Roads, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said bomb threats were made in cities all over the United States:

We are aware of recent bomb threats made in cities around the country & remain in touch w/ our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant & to report suspicious activities that could represent a threat to public safety. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) December 13, 2018

This is a developing story.

Download the News 3 app for updates.