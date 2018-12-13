Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center offering discounted adoption fees for the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. – Would you like to help a homeless animal find a “furever” home this “howliday” season?

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering $25 adoption fees for dogs, cats and rabbits and $5 adoption fees for other small mammals just in time for the holidays.

The discount begins December 13 and runs through December 23.

If you’re not able to adopt an animal this holiday season but would still like to help, you can donate to the shelter’s Amazon Wish List. Contributions will help the stray, abandoned and injured animals the shelter serves.

You can also donate to Norfolk’s Pet Pantry, which is supported by the nonprofit Friends of NACC. The Pet Pantry provides temporary assistance to pet owners who are facing hardship by helping keep pets in their homes.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road.

Call (757) 441-5505 or click here for more information.