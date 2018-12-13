New dangerous mobile meth lab details surface after van pulled over at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was in court Thursday for charges he is facing in connection to a mobile meth lab.
The driver, 47-year-old Michael Steven Whalen of Winchester, Virginia, was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Control Act.
The traffic stop happened in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue back in August. In court Thursday it was reported that a police officer pulled Wahlen over after running the van’s tags because they came back as stolen. The van had a taped back window and DEA agents found two ‘one-pots’ inside. The one pots were described as an easy but extremely dangerous way to make meth.
In court it was also reported that meth-making materials like lithium were found inside bottles which made up the ‘one-pots.’
We are waiting to hear if all Wahlen’s charges will move forward after court wraps up Thursday.
A woman, Yasmine Reid, was a passenger in the van and had her own charges certified in November.