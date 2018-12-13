New dangerous mobile meth lab details surface after van pulled over at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was in court Thursday for charges he is facing in connection to a mobile meth lab.

The driver, 47-year-old Michael Steven Whalen of Winchester, Virginia, was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Control Act.​

The traffic stop happened in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue back in August. In court Thursday it was reported that a police officer pulled Wahlen over after running the van’s tags because they came back as stolen. The van had a taped back window and DEA agents found two ‘one-pots’ inside. The one pots were described as an easy but extremely dangerous way to make meth.

In court it was also reported that meth-making materials like lithium were found inside bottles which made up the ‘one-pots.’

We are waiting to hear if all Wahlen’s charges will move forward after court wraps up Thursday.

A woman, Yasmine Reid, was a passenger in the van and had her own charges certified in November.