Live horse racing returns to Colonial Downs in 2019, creates 800 new jobs

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Live horse racing will be back at Colonial Downs in 2019.

The racetrack announced that they were granted an operating license after waiting four years.

The Virginia Racing Commission granted the license which will allow for the return of live racing to the Commonwealth along with approval to open a 600-unit historic horse racing (HHR) operation in New Kent County.

The company said “Rosie’s” a gaming emporium at Colonial Downs will open in mid-April, while Colonial Downs in conjunction with the Virginia Equine Alliance (VEA) plans to operate 15 thoroughbred racing dates in 2019.

Live racing is scheduled to begin August 8 through September 7, 2019 with the stable area consisting of 1000 stalls, to open July 25.

“It has been a long four years waiting for this day,” added VEA president Debbie Easter. “Our owners, breeders, trainers, veterinarians and everyone else associated with horse racing in Virginia have much anticipated the return of live racing at Colonial Downs and the resurgence in our industry that we know will come with it.”

Colonial Downs also announced they are making a $300 million investment in the Commonwealth, creating 800 new jobs by the end of 2019.

They estimate that the effort will generate $25 million annually in state tax revenues, $17 million annually in local tax revenues and $25 million annually to Virginia’s horse industry. They added that the project is not receiving any tax credits or government incentives.

