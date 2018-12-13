Kellam High School social media threats not credible; school to have increased police presence as precaution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The principal of a Virginia Beach high school issued a response to alleged threats from a student this week.

Kellam High School Principal Daniel W. Smith said Virginia Beach Police have identified a student that was “responsible for making alarming posts” against the school.

The matter had been reported to both police and the school’s administration after school Thursday, and after meeting with the student and family, police have confirmed that there is no threat against Kellam High.

“That said, let me share that I understand rumors of violence are upsetting, but please know our schools will always operate with our students’ safety and best interest in mind,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post.

Smith said there will be an additional police presence at the school Friday “as both a precaution and a reassurance to our students” and encouraged both students and parents to “see something, say something” if they hear anything concerning.

Download the News 3 app for updates.