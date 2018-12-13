Insights for the health plan open enrollment deadline on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -You only have until the end of December 15 to make changes to or select a new health plan during the HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period.  Randy Pate, a CMS Deputy Administrator and the Director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, has some advice,