Indoor camera catches Portsmouth burglar in the act

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are asking the public to help them identify a burglar who broke into a Portsmouth home this week.

It was around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night when Portsmouth police got called to Frailey Place because a woman said a man had broken into her home. Her home surveillance cameras got a clear video of the suspect, who got away. Police are now hoping to identify and catch hhim.

Lt. Bryan Hall, Portsmouth Chief of Staff, told News 3 the crook took a Sony PlayStation, games, external hard drive and an undisclosed amount of money. The criminal came into the house through the master bedroom.

News 3 tried to talk to the victim, but she was not home. Instead we spoke to another woman on the same block who’s home was burglarized two years ago. She said two young men ransacked her house and took several items that were very special to her. The criminals were never caught and her items were never recovered. “I believe they watch our homes. They know when we are home or not and we are all working people around here so I think they watch,” she said after explaining her house was burglarized in the middle of the day.

Many of the neighbors have security systems but also want to see more police patrolling their street. They said they often see groups of people walking in the area and they hope police are keeping an eye on those groups.

Anyone who recognizes the man in this video is asked to anonymously call in the information to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP. You can also submit tips anonymously through the P3 tips app or on P3tips.com. Callers can also phone the Portsmouth Police Dept. and ask for Lt. Hall.