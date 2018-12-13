Holiday hosting hacks for last-minute prep on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Attending holiday festivities, preparing meals for potlucks and gatherings, wrapping presents, the list goes on. If you’re on the verge of crisis mode, it’s not a red alert just yet. Mom of six and lifestyle expert, Colleen Burns shares top tips and holiday hosting hacks to help with last-minute preparation. Learn more at betterstuffforlife.com.