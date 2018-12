Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Forbes Candies makes much more than the salt-water taffy for which it is famous.

We talk with folks from the local candy icon about tasty treats for the holidays and their big annual BOGO sale on fudge.

Presented by Forbes Candies

Two locations:

Hilltop East in Virginia Beach and The Norfolk Premium Outlets

www.forbescandies.com