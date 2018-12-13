Girl Scout Cookie sales starts early January!

Expect to see Girl Scouts in your neighborhood starting early in the new year!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program will begin its season on January 5, 2019 with cookie delivery starting February 17.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast is excited for the return of Girl Scout S’mores–a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling. Seven varieties of cookies will also be offered this year: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Savannah Smiles and Toffee-tastics (gluten free).

Buying Girl Scout Cookies means more to the scouts than just handing over money for a box of cookies. The program stands as the nation’s leading financial literacy and entrepreneurial program for girls. The girls gain skills from interacting directly with customers and gain the experience of running her own cookie business.

Selling cookies also teaches goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics which are essential aspects to leadership and success.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, a United Way agency, serves more than 11,000 girls in grades K through 12 with the help of nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Since 1912, Girl Scouts has been the preeminent leadership development organization for girls.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit this link or call 1-800-77SCOUT.