× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain to end the work week and the weekend

***Flood Watch in effect Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for the majority of the area.

*** Flash Flood Watch for Dare County from Friday at 4 PM to Saturday at 5 PM.

Clouds will increase overnight as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Conditions will remain dry overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s. Patchy fog is possible Friday morning.

Overcast skies to end the work week. Your morning commute should be a dry one, but your evening commute will be a different story. Rain chances will increase into the afternoon and could become heavy at times as an area of low pressure moves toward the area. Heavy rain likely overnight and Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s to near 60 and will be fairly steady overnight, and may actually warm a bit. Areas of fog possible.

Even milder Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Rain will be heaviest in the morning. A few rumbles of thunder possible. We will switchover to more scattered showers in the afternoon, rather than widespread but it will be cloudy all day. More showers into the day Sunday. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast. Rain moves in by the afternoon (70%). Highs near 60. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Heavy rain at times (100%). Lows in the 50s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.