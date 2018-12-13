Chargers comeback ‘two’ much for Chiefs, as Los Angeles wins AFC West thriller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chargers didn’t want to spend any more time in a rowdy, raucous Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night.

After erasing a 14-point deficit with less than four minutes to play, Los Angeles chose to attempt a game-winning two-point conversion with four seconds left. The conversion – a Philip Rivers pass to Mike Williams – was good, giving the Chargers a thrilling 29-28 come from behind victory vs. the division-leading Chiefs (11-and-3).

With the win, L.A. (11-and-3) clinches a playoff berth. For the first time since 1985, the city of Los Angeles has two teams in the NFL playoffs (Rams, Chargers).

For the game, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an MVP candidate, completed 24-of-34 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Rivers went 26-of-38 for 313 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mike Williams caught seven passes for 76 yards, two touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion.

The Chargers and Chiefs, the only two AFC teams to clinch a playoff berth, are now tied atop the AFC West division with identical 11-and-3 records. Because of a tiebreaker (division record), if L.A. and Kansas City finish with identical records, the Chiefs will win the division and relegate the Chargers to a Wild Card playoff spot.