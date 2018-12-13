Car break-in victim leaves camera in his car in hopes of catching criminals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A victim of a car break-in that happened two weeks ago was fed up with crime, so he set up a trap of sorts. The victim, who wanted to stay anonymous, told News 3 he put a camera in his car and purposely left the doors unlocked.

Overnight Thursday, his camera shows someone going inside his car and rifling through this belongings. The person is inside the car for at least a minute and a half. It happened around 1 a.m., and the victim said he sent the video straight to the police. He's not sure if it's the same person who was in his car two weeks ago, but he wants police to have the latest video.

On the same night, neighbors in nearby Ocean Parks also had issues.

"Violated. Like anybody would I think," said one victim who lives in Rookery Way, asking News 3 not to show her face on camera.

She said three years ago her car got stolen from her street, so she installed security cameras, which show someone rifling through her car.

"One of the guys coming directly into my car and you can see the shuffling through it," said the victim.

She wasn't the only one on her street the criminals paid attention to. Other cars were broken into and two were stolen. She said Virginia Beach Police were taking reports early Thursday morning as victims started figuring out what happened.

"Sometimes people get carried away and gossip and talk, and it doesn't get to the police. After speaking with the police today, it does help them put the pieces together," said the victim.

While the one victim who set his camera inside his car has his way of trying to catch the criminals, police say the best way to prevent crime is to lock your car doors.