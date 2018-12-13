Amazon extends free holiday shipping to December 18, expands Prime free one-day shipping

If you still need to order gifts from Amazon, the company is helping you out.

Amazon announced Thursday that the free shipping cutoff for all customers to get items in time for Christmas is now extended to December 18.

Also, Prime Free same-day and one-day shipping has expanded to more than 10,000 cities and towns. This will allow the majority of Prime members in the U.S. to have access to this perk for last minute gifts, Amazon said.

Holiday shipping cheat sheet from Amazon:

For free shipping before Christmas, click here. The following shipping dates apply*

Dec. 18 (extended): Last day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, free for all customers

Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members in eligible areas

Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, free for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery windows, reserved exclusively for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:15 p.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop-up device kiosks open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving – Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime

*Please note that not all shipping speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums may apply.