Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking 60s and rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold again today but a big warm up ahead… Bundle up! Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s again this morning. Highs will return to the mid 40s this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with extra clouds building in this afternoon.

Expect a big warm up for the end of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 50s on Thursday, near normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow and rain chances will remain low. Highs will climb into the low 60s on Friday but with more clouds and rain building in.

We are tracking our next rain chance for Friday and this weekend as an area of low pressure moves from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic. Rain chances will increase through the day on Friday with our highest chances Friday night. Clouds will remain for Saturday with scattered showers, especially in the morning. As the area of low pressure moves off of the coast on Sunday, a few showers will remain.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 12th

1958 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Richmond

