Watch now: First Lady speaks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s a big Wednesday morning at Joint Base Langley-Eustis As the base prepares for the First Lady Melania Trump AND Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

During the visit the First Lady will talk with soldiers, airmen and local school children.

Trump will visit JBLE-Langley with the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick M. Shanahan. She is scheduled to address a crowd of JBLE soldiers and airmen and meet local school children.

In addition, the 1ST Fighter Wing Will provide Trump a tour of America’s most advanced air-to-air fighter, the F-22 Raptor.

News 3 will be here to cover Trump`s arrival, address to the troops and interaction with school children.