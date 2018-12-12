Watch: First Lady speaks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s was a big Wednesday morning at Joint Base Langley-Eustis as the base prepared for First Lady Melania Trump, who spoke to the military members in attendance for her visit.

During the speech to start her visit, the First Lady spoke to soldiers, airmen and local school children. She thanked them for their service, some of who recently served.

“When preparing for this stop, I learned that this base is more than 100-years-old and has a long history of excellence,” said the First Lady. “I also learned that the airmen and soldiers in this room, helped set up after national disasters like Hurricane Michael and that many of you have recently returned home from deployment. I am honored to be able to say, welcome home.”

Looking forward to spending some time with our brave men and women in uniform today! I’ll be visiting two military bases & an aircraft carrier to thank our service members. God Bless all those who serve in our Armed Forces. #USA — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 12, 2018

Trump is visiting JBLE-Langley with the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick M. Shanahan.

In addition, the 1ST Fighter Wing will provide Trump a tour of America’s most advanced air-to-air fighter, the F-22 Raptor.

News 3 will be here to cover Trump`s arrival, address to the troops and interaction with school children.

The First Lady will also be meeting with Sailors on the USS Goerge H.W. Bush, and mentioned so in her speech at JBLE-Langley.