A pair of earthquakes in Tennessee is possibly causing many across the southeast to feel their effects.

The three-point-three and four-point-four magnitude quakes happened just outside of Decatur, Tennessee, but we’re hearing reports it was felt as far away as Atlanta, Georgia.

So far, no initial reports of damage near the epicenter.

This is a developing story. We’re working on getting additional information right now

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.