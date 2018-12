SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the city around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials with the department, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Wellons Street and the man shot was transported to a hospital in the area with non-life threatening injuries.

Suffolk Fire-Rescue helped in the response to help the man shot.

No further information was released by the Suffolk Police Department, including motive or suspect information.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.