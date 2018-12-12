‘Skins scoop: Redskins captain Mason Foster blasts fans, teammates in leaked private Instagram message

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Frustration at Redskins Park is reaching its peak.

On Tuesday night, defensive captain Mason Foster blasted Redskins fans in teammates in a private message exchange with a fan.

“[Expletive] this team and this fan base…” Foster said in response to a positive message from a fan. He went on to say he is not “[expletive] with it or being a scape goat to make fans feel better about all these big money who ain’t playin’ or getting dogged out.”

On Wednesday, ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden defended Foster’s comments and said there would be no punishment.

“We talked to Mason about it. I don’t know when it was exactly, but it was a private message. The guy I guess screenshotted it, which is I guess against the code of private messages on screenshots,” Gruden said.

“I know what Mason is, I know what he means to this football team, what he’s meant to this football team, and anything he said in a personal message was personal and I really don’t take anything from it. I do, however, disagree with that guy posting a private message out on social media. He broke a code there that I don’t agree with. As far as Mason, I have nothing but respect for him as a person and a player.”

Foster did not speak to media on Wednesday.