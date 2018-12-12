Police make arrest in Ghent hit and run incident

NORFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested 29-year-old Austin Sutton in connection with a hit and run incident that happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood.

According to Norfolk Police, Sutton was charged with drunk in public and hit and run (unattended vehicle) after he reportedly hit three vehicles in the 1000 block of Claremont Avenue.

Eye-witnesses at the scene say Sutton’s tire blew at the corner of Blow Street and Graydon Avenue.

There is currently no court date scheduled yet for Sutton.