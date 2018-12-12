Police looking for missing Elizabeth City man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for a man who went missing in the city Monday around 9 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Elizabeth City Police Department, Preston Earl McPherson was reported missing from the 400 block of South Hughes Boulevard.

McPherson is about 5’8 and weighs between 160 and 200 pounds. He has gray and blue colored eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. McPherson please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.