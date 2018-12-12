Norfolk Southern expected to announce move to Atlanta Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – After 36 years in Norfolk, railroad giant Norfolk Southern is expected to announce Wednesday that it is leaving for Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will hold a press conference regarding the move at 2 p.m.

Norfolk Southern has not commented on the decision.

It comes a week after Atlanta approved nearly $24 million in tax breaks on the company’s planned $575 million investment to consolidate operations and relocate its headquarters to that city’s Midtown neighborhood.

The move would be a loss for Norfolk, where Norfolk Southern currently occupies a downtown space with around 500 employees.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander says the company is obligated to keep a presence in the city through 2026.

This is a developing story.